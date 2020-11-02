Judy Kay (Anderson) Parrish, age 70 years, a resident of Marion and a former resident of Vienna, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at 10:06 AM at her home.

Judy was born September 2, 1950 in Robbs, Illinois. She was the daughter of Frank Anderson, Jr. and Evelyn Lucille (Lauderdale) Anderson.

Judy is survived by: her son and best friend – Brian (Jessica Thompson) Parrish of Marion; 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; her brother & sister-in-law – DeWayne (Laura) Anderson of Vienna; her lifelong friend since second grand, Barb Warmack, of Vienna; as well as a host of other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by an infant brother – Charles Anderson and her beloved cat, Tiger.

Judy was a 1968 graduate of Vienna High School. Additionally, she attended Draughon’s Business College in Paducah, Kentucky.

Judy was of the Baptist faith. Judy is remembered for never having met a stranger. She loved spending time with her family and friends, whether shopping with them at Wal-Mart, enjoying a day car trip, or just visiting. Judy also loved caring for her cats.

A graveside service honoring the life of Judy Anderson Parrish will be conducted Wednesday, November 4, 2020, at 12 Noon at the Glendale Cemetery, 477 IL State Highway 145 North, Simpson, Illinois. Pastor Pete Vinson will officiate. Interment will follow.

Visitation for family and friends will be held Wednesday morning from 11 AM – 12 Noon at the Glendale Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Finding Forever Animal Rescue, 1117 East Main St., Marion, Illinois 62959 or to the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia 22202.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.