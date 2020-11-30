Jay Brett Helton, 62, of Cypress passed away at 4:00 a.m. Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home with his loving wife Chris by his side.

Jay was born May 5, 1958 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He graduated high school in Escondido, California. Jay and Chris Patten were united in marriage on November 27, 1993. Jay loved fishing, especially deep sea fishing. He was an avid indian rock hunter and collector. He loved his grandchildren and spending time with them. Jay was a very loving husband and adored his wife, Chris. He enjoyed helping people. Jay loved his job as a traveling plumber.

He is survived by his wife, Chris Helton of Cypress; special auntie and uncle, Peggy (Jay) Wilson of Karnak; pops wife, Jacki Riggs of California; three brothers, Robert (Melany) Riggs of California, Scott (Phyllis) Helton of Orlando, Florida and Ted (Sue) Riggs of Colorado Springs, Co; sister, Sue (Jim) Dawson of Arizona; daughter-in-law, Sarah Aronson of Nashville, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Grace, Olivia, Ezra and August Aronson of Nashville, Tennessee ; special friend, Roy West of Cypress; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jay was preceded in death by his son, Joshua Aronson (Nov 25, 2020); parents, Paul and Genorah Niemeyer Helton; pops, Robert Riggs.

Per the family’s request, cremation was accorded. There will be no services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak.