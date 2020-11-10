James T. Wilson, 89, of Mount Vernon, Illinois died with his loving family at his side on November 9, 2020 at his home. Jim was born July 28, 1931 in DuQuoin, Illinois. He was the son of the late Ralph J. Wilson and Violet (Eubanks) Wilson. In 1954 Jim married his wife, Maxine (Lyons) Wilson, at the First Methodist Church in Mount Vernon. He is survived by his wife, Maxine, a retired R.N. and their two sons, Joe and his wife Sheila of Orrville, Ohio and David of Mount Vernon, and many nieces and nephews in Southern Illinois, the Saint Louis area, and Florida.

Jim graduated from Mount Vernon Township High School in 1949, received a Bachelor’s Degree from Southern Illinois University in 1954, ad received a Master’s Degree from the University of Illinois in 1960. In high school Jim was a member of the 1949 State Basketball Championship team. At SIU he was a four year Letterman on the Varsity Golf Team. He served as Golf Captain in 1951, 1952, and 1953.

Jim was a teacher for 42 years until his retirement in 1996. He was a longtime teacher and basketball coach in Northern Illinois and at Vienna High School. In Southern Illinois, he is a member of the Bureau County Sports Hall of Fame, the Vienna High School Sports Hall of Fame, and the Mount Vernon High School Sports Hall of Fame. In 1979 Jim and Maxine moved to Florida where he taught in the Saint Lucie County Schools for seventeen years.

Jim accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord in 1987. Through the years he served as a Bible Study teacher and Deacon at Chapel by the Sea, Ft. Pierce, Florida, Westside Baptist Church, Ft. Pierce Florida, and Logan Street Baptist Church in Mount Vernon. At Logan Street Baptist Church he and his wife Maxine served in the homebound and nursing home ministry for a number of years.

A Private Funeral Service will be held and interment will take place at Oakwood Cemetery in Mount Vernon, Illinois. Memorials may be made in James’ honor to Logan Street Baptist Church Building Fund or the Baptist Children’s Home.