Henry Eugene Parrish Sr., age 100, of Metropolis formerly of Grand Chain passed away at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

Henry was born August 16, 1920 in West Frankfort, Illinois. Henry was a World War II Veteran having served in the United States Army Infantry. He had worked as the head custodian at Rich Central in Olympia Fields, Illinois and had also worked as a purchasing agent for Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis. Henry enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing and going to the casino.

He is survived by his daughters, Connie (Mark) Holroyd of Western Springs Illinois, Francis (Kelly) Martin of Manteno, Illinois, Irene (Carl) Cross of Metropolis, Illinois and Nancy (Bobby) Killius of Olmsted, Illinois; son, Henry (Connie) Parrish Jr. of Mayfield, Kentucky. 14 grandchildren, 26 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren.

Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Kennedy Parrish (2007); son, Ronald Parrish; parents, Otto and Mina Eason Parrish; brother, Clifford Parrish; sisters, Elizabeth Williamson and Eleanor Romano; aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mr. Henry Eugene Parrish Sr. will be at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Interment will follow at the St. Catherine Cemetery in Grand Chain with full Military Honors accorded by the United States Army Burial Detail Team and area veterans. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour Thursday at the funeral home.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, it is mandatory that mask be worn at the visitation and funeral and social distancing be observed.

