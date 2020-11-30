Helen R. Grant, age 99 years, a former resident of Buncombe, Illinois, passed away Friday afternoon, November 27, 2020, at 5:27 PM at the Hillview Health Care Center in Vienna. She departed this life on her 99th birthday.

Helen was born November 27, 1921 in Massac County Illinois. She was the sixth of eleven children born to Charles and Lillian (Laird) Burnett.

Helen was united in marriage to Ogal Walker. He preceded her in death. She was later united in marriage to Irvin E. Grant on July 8, 1952 in Buncombe, Illinois. He preceded her in death on March 24, 2005.

Helen is survived by: her children – Vernon (Lee) Grant of Alabaster, Alabama, Ronald (Brenda) Walker of Pekin, Irvin Leon Grant of Buncombe, Marilyn (David) Walls of Carterville, James Grant of Buncombe, David (Paula) Grant of Buncombe; a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; 3 sisters – Juanita Smithson of Fenton, Missouri, Rose Duncan of Tilden, and Lucille Doblebower of Bethalto; a daughter-in-law – Betty Walker of Bourbonnais; as well as nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Helen was preceded in death by: 3 sons – Paul Walker, Robert Walker, and Gerald W. “Jerry” Walker; 3 brothers – Cletus, James, and David Burnett; and 4 sisters – Reba Warwick, Agnes Girtman, Evelyn Dillman and Hazel Melcher.

Helen had worked for a time as a cook at the Buncombe Grade School. She was also a devoted homemaker. Helen enjoyed cooking, sewing, reading, flower and vegetable gardening, and canning fresh produce raised in her garden. Helen especially cherished time spent with her family.

Helen was a longtime member of the Cedar Grove Church near Buncombe. In later years, she worshipped at the Pulley’s Mill Pentecostal Church.

A graveside service honoring the life of Helen Grant will be held Thursday afternoon, December 3, 2020, at 2 PM at Busby Chapel Cemetery, 7715 State Route 37 North, Goreville, Illinois. Interment will follow.

There will be no public visitation. Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 1:45 PM Thursday.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

