George William “Bill” Dixon, Sr. age 81 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Wednesday afternoon, November 25, 2020, at 12:07 PM at Massac Memorial Hospital in Metropolis.

Bill, as he was affectionately known to family and friends, was born October 25, 1939 in Simpson, Illinois. He was the son of Lester Elwood Dixon and Nellie L. (Lamphere) Dixon.

Bill was united in marriage to Betty (Vinson) in Marion, Illinois in 1966. She survives.

Other survivors include: children – Edward Andrew Dixon of Murray, Kentucky, Kevin Lynn & Holly Dixon of Makanda, Kenneth William & Angie Dixon of Makanda, George William Dixon, Jr. of Karnak, and Vicki Rene Jenkins of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 16 grandchildren – Jackie, Eddie, Robyn, Kayla, Austin, Amanda, Josh, Kaylee, Kevin, Jacob, Garrett, Lashell, Shannon, Sarah Jo, Geordian, and Jennifer; several great grandchildren; a brother – Lester Eugene & Betty Dixon of Simpson; sisters – Alice M. Markham of Eddyville, Nellie Louise Spence of Simpson, and Patty Jean & Dale Morris of the Glendale community; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by a daughter – Barbara Elizabeth Rose; a daughter-in-law – Mary Dixon; a sister – Carolyn Lou Brumfield; and a brother-in-law – Doyle Markham.

Bill was an honorably discharged U.S. Army veteran. He was employed throughout his working career as an over-the-road truck driver. He retired in 2001. Bill was a member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local # 236 in Paducah.

Bill was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed gardening, hunting and fishing. Bill also was an avid collector of eagle figurines and decorations. He was a talented musician, guitarist and vocalist. He was a member of the former “Dixon Six.”

Bill was a devoted Christian and member of the church of Christ. Occasionally, Bill would preach a gospel message in church.

A graveside service honoring the life of Bill Dixon will be conducted Monday afternoon, November 30, 2020, at 2 PM at Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Brother Robert Mizell will officiate.

Military graveside rites will be accorded by the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post # 5222 and the Illinois National Guard burial honors detail.

There will be no public visitation. Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 1:45 PM Monday.

Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.