George M. Wells, age 88 years, a resident of Paducah, Kentucky and a former longtime resident of Peoria, Illinois, passed away Monday morning, November 23, 2020, at 2:36 AM at his home in Paducah.

George was born December 1, 1931 in Simpson, Illinois. He was the fifth of six children born to George and Eunice (Street) Wells.

On July 27, 1990, George was united in marriage to Carmen (nee Phelps) Breeden at the Simpson Baptist Church. She survives.

Other survivors include: his daughters – Karen (John) Hill of Peoria, Vicki Covey of The Villages, Florida, Connie Johnston of Peoria, Pat (Brad) Grimm of Peoria, and Diane Wells of Chicago; a stepson – Robin (Melissa) Breeden of Paducah, Kentucky; grandchildren – Brad (Miea) Levery of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Alyse (Sammy) Treesh of Lexington, Kentucky and Elena (Blair) Wrye of Paducah, Kentucky; great grandchildren – Blake, Brooke, and Kaleb Levery and Harrison and Norah Treesh; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. George leaves a special niece, Joan Faulkner-Owen and her husband, Richard Owen, of Vienna.

In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by: a son-in-law – Steve Covey; and his siblings – Lindel C. Wells, Hayward Wells, John S. “Jay” Wells, Alma Rita Parmele, and Coy Wells.

George was a U.S. Air Force veteran. He was a longtime employee of Caterpillar, Inc. where he served as a line chief at the Peoria plant. George attended barber college in Peoria and was licensed as a barber on November 16, 1971. He was a licensed barber for 49 years and, along with Steve Kerley, operated George’s Barbershop in Vienna. George continued barbering until declining health prevented him from working.

George was a 53 year member of the Masonic Fraternity. He was a member of Taylor Lodge # 98 A.F. & A.M. in Eureka, Illinois. He was also a former member of the Ancient Arabic Order Nobles of the Mystic Shrine.

George and Carmen were members and worshipped at First Baptist Church in Paducah.

A graveside service honoring the life of George Wells will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, November 25, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Gilead Cemetery, 4385 Gilead Church Road, Simpson, Illinois. Pastor David Faulkner will officiate. Interment will follow.

There will be no public visitation. Those attending the service are asked to gather at the cemetery at 12:45 PM Wednesday.

Customarily accepted social distancing guidelines are to be observed. Additionally, the wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

To share a memory of George or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visitwww.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.