Ervalene Emery, age 92 years, a resident of Vienna, Illinois, passed away Saturday morning, November 7, 2020, at 7:50 AM at the Hillview Health Care Center in Vienna.

Ervalene was born September 18, 1928 near Creal Springs, Illinois. She was the daughter of James E. Buckner and Drucilla (Hodder) Buckner.

On January 25, 1947, Ervalene was united in marriage to Paul L. Emery in Crainville, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 29, 2010.

Ervalene is survived by: her son and daughter-in-law – Rick and Connie Emery of Bettendorf, Iowa as well cousins and a host of friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Ervalene was preceded in death by an infant brother – Jackie Buckner.

Ervalene was a graduate of the Marion Township High School. She was employed by the former First State Bank in Vienna as a teller for approximately 30 years, prior to her retirement.

Ervalene enjoyed decorating and crafting and is remembered for her elegance and great sense of style. She and Paul enjoyed ballroom dancing and were, for many years, members of a local ballroom dance group. Ervalene cherished time spent with her family, friends and her “furry” friends.

Ervalene was a member of the Vienna First Baptist Church.

The family wishes to recognize and thank the staff of Hillview Health Care Center in Vienna for their tender and attentive care to Ervalene during the final months of her life.

A Graveside Service will be conducted Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020, at 11 AM at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Pastor Billy Thomas will officiate. Interment will follow.

There will be no public visitation. Those attending the service are asked to gather at the cemetery at 10:45 AM Wednesday. Additionally, customarily accepted social distancing guidelines are to be observed. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.

Donations in Ervalene’s memory may be made to the American Society For Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), 424 East 92nd Street, New York, New York 10128-6804 or you may make a memorial contribution online at www.aspca.org