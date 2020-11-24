Diana D. Pruemer, age 76 years, a resident of rural Grantsburg, Illinois, passed away Sunday evening, November 22, 2020, at 10:54 PM at Baptist Health in Paducah, Kentucky.

Diana was born February 25, 1944 in Tuscola, Illinois. She was the daughter of D’Anson “Dee” and Eleanor (Lowman) Walker.

Diana was a graduate of Vienna High School. She was employed as the manager of Dee’s Farm and Home Store in Vienna, which was operated by her family.

Diana later moved to Effingham, Illinois, where she met Tom Pruemer. They were married in 1984. In 1985, Tom and Diana, along with Todd and Janet Pruemer, purchased a defunct fertilizer business in Bandana, Kentucky. They re-built the business and operated it for 13 years, prior to moving back to Grantsburg. Since that time, the family has operated a farming business and Diana served as the office manager.

In addition to her husband, Tom, Diana leaves a stepson – Todd and his wife Janet Pruemer, and their daughters, Kelsey Blanchard, Breanna and Kaitlyn Pruemer. A granddaughter, Kayley, preceded her in death. Diana is also survived by: a stepdaughter – Chris and her husband Melvin Will, and grandchildren – Dani Ruholl, Beth Contrill, Adam Walk, Seth Walk, Ross Will and Tori Will; a daughter – Tricia, and her husband Gary Thomson, and sons – Tyler Votava, Trace Thomson and Gage Thomson. Diane was very proud of her family.

The following tribute was written by Diana’s husband, Tom Pruemer…Diana was a very beautiful woman who would give you the shirt off of her back. She was famous for making sandy potatoes which she made every holiday. Diana had a special friend – Joan Faulkner-Owen, along with her husband Richard. We had a very good and enjoyable marriage and I look forward to seeing her in heaven. We had special names…Diana was “Pretty” and mine was “Babe.” Every night, when I walked in the backdoor of our home, I would hear her holler, “Hi, Babe, and how was your day?” Thank you God for giving us 36 years of marriage. I love you “Pretty.”

A private service honoring the life of Diana D. Walker Pruemer will be conducted at Bailey Funeral Home. Father Tom Barrett will officiate. Burial will be in the Wartrace-Howell Cemetery, near Grantsburg.

There will be no visitation.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905.

To share a memory of Diana or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.