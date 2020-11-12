Bonnie M. Camden, age 88 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Wednesday morning, November 11, 2020, at 7:38 AM at the Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis, Illinois.

Bonnie was born August 21, 1932 in Johnson County Illinois. She was the second of five children born to Paul C. “Ted” Rainbolt and Dorothy B. (Brown) Rainbolt.

On December 8, 1951, Bonnie was united in marriage to Norman L. Camden in Piggott, Arkansas. He preceded her in death on March 28, 2011.

Bonnie is survived by: her children – Richard A. (Bettye) Camden of Pleasant Shade, Tennessee, Kathy L. Camden, Sue (Doug) Powell, and LaDonna Blankenship all of Vienna; 12 grandchildren – Amy Camden of Roselle, Cody (Desiree) Blankenship of Belknap, Chelsea (Wes) Hettinger of Belknap, Tara (Marcus) Pitts of Simpson, Phillip (Roni) Powell of Ewing, Skylar, Kaysea, Danny, Walter, LaKota, Cady and Kolt Blankenship all of Vienna; 13 great grandchildren; 2 brothers – Jim (Diane) Rainbolt of Vienna and Roger (Jeannine) Rainbolt of Arizona; 2 sisters – Linda (Carrol) Casey of Anna and Shirley Roesch of Chatham; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends. Bonnie was anticipating the birth of an additional great granddaughter in 2021.

In addition to her parents and husband, Bonnie was preceded in death by: a son-in-law – Tim Blankenship; a grandson – Chris Camden; and a brother-in-law Don Roesch.

Bonnie was a member of the 1951 graduating class of Vienna High School. She was employed for many years as an apprentice pharmacist at Throgmorton Drug Store, later the Vienna Drug Store.

She was a member of the New Burnside Community Church. Bonnie enjoyed working in her yard and attending family activities and her grandchildren’s sporting events. Bonnie enjoyed finding bargains and purchasing resale items. She also enjoyed caring for her beloved canine companion, Tobi.

A graveside service honoring the life of Bonnie Camden will be conducted Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 at 10 AM at Graves Cemetery, 5700 Dutchman Lake Road, Tunnel Hill, Illinois. Pastor Pete Vinson will officiate. Interment will follow.

There will be no public visitation. Those attending the graveside service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 9:45 AM.

Memorials may be made to the Graves Cemetery Fund, c/o Ethel Odum, 5325 Dutchman Lake Road, Tunnel Hill, IL 62972 or to the American Cancer Society, 5 Schiber Port, Suite C, Maryville, IL 62062.

Those attending the service are reminded to observe customarily accepted social distancing guidelines. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.

To share a memory of Bonnie or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.