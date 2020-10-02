Friday, October 2, 2020

Vienna Park Amphitheater Groundbreaking Set for Tuesday

October 2, 2020 News Leave a comment

The long-in-development Vienna Community Park amphitheater will begin construction on October 6, at 10 a.m.

State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) will be joined by Vienna Mayor Jon Simmons, Forman Depot Director Phil Morris, and engineer Brian Ziegler to break ground on the highly-anticipated project. Senator Fowler helped obtain two grants for the amphitheater project, totaling $115,000.

The event will be open to the public and attendance is encouraged. IDPH guidelines on social distancing will be observed.

