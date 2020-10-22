Vienna Featured in Policy Work

The 2019-2020 Class of Stand Policy Fellows includes five Vienna High School students; Shaylee Eaves, Karlie Glisson, Kirstan Goines, Reagan Lyn Johnson, and Emma Wells, as well as school superintendent Josuha Stafford. They were joined by their counterparts from across the state in a policy focus on dual credit access and quality. The work of this fellowship has now been published and has cases studies that include highlights from the long standing Vienna program. You can review the report at https://dualcreditequity.org/.

Superintendent Stafford said, “It is always exciting when student voices can be involved in work like this and these students did an outstanding job of helping advance educational opportunities for not just themselves locally, but for their peers around the entire state.” Superintendent Stafford also expressed his gratitude to Aimee Galvin and Jessica Handy with Stand for Children Illinois in their efforts for facilitating the collaborative work.