SCC Education and Talent Search to Host Drive-Thru School Supply Event

The Shawnee Community College Education and Talent Search Program announced today they would be hosting a drive-through school supply for local ETS members.

The drive-thru distribution is scheduled for October 6th & 7th from 5:00 -6:30 p.m. on the college’s main campus. The school supply distribution is open to current Education & Talent Search students at elementary, middle, and high schools located within the Shawnee Community College district.

Speaking on behalf of ETS, Assistant Educational Talent Search Director James Walton said, “Our goal is to provide increased opportunity for student success in our region. Having the opportunity to ensure that students in our area are adequately supplied with materials, they need to succeed in school truly helps us fulfill our mission.”

For more information about the upcoming drive through school supply distribution, email evelynd@shawneecc.edu or call 618.634.3204.