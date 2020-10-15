Opal Eastwood, age 99 years, a resident of Cypress, Illinois, passed away Wednesday morning, October 14, 2020, at 3:20 AM at Parkway Manor in Marion, Illinois.

Opal was born November 27, 1920 in Johnson County Illinois. She was the daughter of William Anderson Tate and Ivo (Stewart) Tate.

On March 25, 1941, Opal was united in marriage to Dallas R. “Deacon” Eastwood in Charleston, Missouri. He preceded her in death on January 24, 1989.

Opal is survived by: her children – Steve Eastwood of Carterville and Vicki Eastwood of Cypress; granddaughters – Stephanie (Alex) Eastwood of Columbus, Ohio and Lisa (Kevin) Smith of Marion; great grandchildren – Brayden Eastwood, Orion (Laci) Smith, and Cayenne (Bob) Tanner; a daughter-in-law – Barbara Eastwood of Marion; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Opal was preceded in death by: a son – Gary Eastwood, a grandson – Nick Eastwood, a daughter-in-law – Debbie Eastwood, a sister – Marie Little; 3 brothers and sisters-in-law – Lee (Helen) Tate, Russell (Gladys) Tate, and Bill (Doris) Tate

Opal attended Cypress High School, which was a 3 year high school, and graduated from Dongola High School.

She was a homemaker. Opal was an avid reader, enjoyed word-search puzzles, gardening, canning and traveling with her husband, Deacon, after his retirement. Opal is remembered for her love of family and strong work ethic.

Opal attended the Cypress United Methodist Church and enjoyed participating in the Ladies Aid meetings.

A service honoring the life of Opal Eastwood will be conducted Saturday afternoon, October 17, 2020, at 1 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Steve Heisner will officiate. Burial will be in the Cypress Cemetery.

Visitation will be conducted Friday, October 16, 2020, from 5 PM – 7 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the Cypress Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 140, Cypress, Illinois 62923 or to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.

To share a memory of Opal or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.