Kyson Lee Jackson, son of Laura L. Matheny and Joshua Lee Jackson, was stillborn Monday evening, October 12, 2020, at 10:53 PM at Memorial Hospital in Carbondale, Illinois.

In addition to his parents, Kyson is survived by: a sister – Marley JoAnn Wilson; 2 brothers – Kamden Wayne Matheny and Jordan Tyler Sparkman; maternal grandparents – Terry (Beth) Matheny of Carrier Mills and Cindy Trexler of Anna; paternal grandmother – Angela Lewis of Cave-in-Rock; great grandmothers – Anna Lou Matheny of Ozark, Iva Davault of Carmi, and Earlene Sullivan of Carrier Mills; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins.

A private interment will be conducted at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family and left in care of Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, Illinois 62995. Checks may be made payable to Laura Matheny.

To leave an online message of condolence for the family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.