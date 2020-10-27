Jordan Davidson, 18, of Goreville, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Visitation will be on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at Blue Funeral Home in Goreville. Private family services will be held on Friday with Rabbi Vernon Bell officiating. Burial will follow at Cana Cemetery.

Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus, those attending the service are asked to maintain social distancing guidelines and wear a face mask.

For more information, please visit bluefuneralhome.com