Brayden Riley King, age 17 years, a resident of rural Goreville, passed away Sunday morning, October 25, 2020, at 4:35 AM at Ozark, Illinois the result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Brayden was born July 22, 2003 at the Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Brayden is survived by: his mother – Geri “Kathy” (Walter) Poole of Goreville; sisters – Allisa Poole of Goreville and Ashley Poole of Vienna; a brother – Walter Poole III of Vienna; grandparents – Mike and Lisa King of Grantsburg and Mary Poole of Murphysboro; aunts – Hillary (Sean) Juneau of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Stormi (Blake) Morgan of Vienna, and Kristina (Jason) Miles of Benton; great aunts – LuAnn (Russ) Lewis of Metropolis LeAnn (Chuck) Roehm of Arvada, Colorado, and Christina Poole of Climax, Georgia; uncles – Chris (Tiffeny) King of Holcomb, Kansas and Joseph (Stephanie) Poole of Mahomet; cousins – Matthew Juneau, Matthew Roehm, Jennifer Roehm, Shawna Heron, Lori Lewis, Brittney(Cody) Toliver, Kasey Poole, Zach Poole and Brandon Hurley; special family members – Braelyn Miles of Benton and Connie Ury of Vienna. Brayden was loved by all of his friends from the Goreville and Vienna High Schools.

Brayden was preceded in death by a grandfather – Walter Poole, Sr.; great grandparents – Lawrence and Kathleen King & Bob and Gerry Kersey; and an uncle – Allen Poole.

Brayden was a member of Whiteash Freewill Baptist Church near Marion. Brayden was always known for making people smile and laugh no matter what mood they were in. Brayden was an avid sports enthusiast. At Vienna Grade School, he had been a member of the baseball and basketball teams. Additionally, he was a member of the Goreville Blackcat high school baseball and basketball teams. He was a huge fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team and the University of Kentucky Wildcats basketball team.

Brayden loved hunting with his papa for deer and turkey. He loved and cherished his family and little sister Alli more than anything in the world. He loved playing his xbox and his new favorite game was Among Us. He enjoyed fishing, swimming in the pond, playing with his sister, hanging out with his friends. Brayden especially loved his hangout time with Matthew and Braelyn! They were inseparable when they were together. His family and friends were everything to him!

A service honoring the life of Brayden King will be conducted Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020, at 6 PM at the Fellowship Baptist Church family life center, 890 Senior Drive, Vienna, Illinois. Pastor Andy Lee of the Whiteash Freewill Baptist Church will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 PM – 6 PM Wednesday at Fellowship Baptist Church.

Memorials may be made to a scholarship fund to be established in Brayden’s memory. Donations may be left in care of Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, Illinois 62995. Please make checks payable to Kathy Poole.

