Aidan Roger Baker was born Easter Sunday, March 27, 2005 in Marion, Illinois. He left this earth on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at the age of 15 years.

Aidan was a sweet, loving, handsome young man. His smile and laughter could light up a room. He loved football and played all through Johnson County Youth League and played his freshman year as a Vienna High School Eagle. He loved playing football with Sergio and Isaiah and watching it with his Papa and cousin, Isaiah. He was a good student who made good grades and was truly loved by his teachers. He also spent hours playing Fortnite with his friends. He was loved by many.

Aidan was preceded in death by an aunt, Annie Brumley on February 9, 2012, and by his gran, June Brumley, on November 9, 2013.

He is survived by his mother, Heather Baker, of Tunnel Hill; his papa, Roger Brumley of Vienna; his great grandmother – Catherine Brumley of Vienna; 2 cousins, who were more like a brother and sister to him, Raelyn and Isaiah Brumley of Vienna; 2 aunts – Juanita Baker of Vienna and Ruthie Baker of Metropolis; cousins – Abby and Ronnie Rogers of Vienna and Amelia Rogers of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; 2 baby cousins – Emery June and Neiva Azel; a half-brother – Cody Pender of Cypress; as well as a host of other family and many dear friends.

Aidan will be missed by teachers, coaches, his extended family, students and too many close friends to mention. Lil John and Gabe, thank you for being the best friends a boy could have, along with Dylan Harris, Dylan Nesler, and many more.

Thank you to everyone who has reached out to our family. We are overwhelmed by the love and support of our little community.

A graveside service honoring Aidan Roger Baker will be held Friday afternoon, October 30, 2020, at 4 PM at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery, 495 Pleasant Ridge Road, Vienna, Illinois. Pastor Pete Vinson will officiate.

Graveside visitation will be conducted Friday afternoon, October 30, 2020, from 2 PM – 4 PM.

Memorials may be made to the Vienna High School football team, 601 North First Street, Vienna, IL 62995.

Those attending the service are reminded to observe customarily accepted social distancing practices. The wearing of a face mask or face covering is strongly encouraged.

To share a memory of Aidan or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.