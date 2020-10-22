Additional Free COVID-19 Mobile Testing Sites Announced

State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) is encouraging residents to get tested at one of the mobile COVID-19 testing sites operating in October.

This weekend, four mobile sites will be offering testing to residents in Saline, Pulaski, Johnson, and Alexander counties. Individuals with or without symptom can be tested.

Testing will be taking place at several locations, including:

·October 23, free mobile community testing will be taking place at the Southern Seven Health Department at 37 Rustic Campus Drive in Ullin, IL from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

·October 24, free mobile community testing will be taking place at the Southern Seven Health Department at 513 ½ Vine Street in Vienna, IL from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“Our priority continues to be doing what we can to prevent further spread of COVID-19, which means getting tested, taking advantage of this mobile testing sites and adhering to safe social distancing practices,” said Sen. Fowler. “We want to do everything we can to keep our communities safe, our vulnerable residents protected and our economy moving forward. So, even if you don’t have symptoms, I encourage you to go get tested.”

No appointments are needed. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and masks are required. Attendees must have a valid phone number to be tested.

“Moving forward, we will be working closely with the Illinois Department of Public Health and our local health departments to increase our mobile testing throughout Southern Illinois,” said Sen. Fowler. “Increasing access and accessibility to testing in Southern Illinois will be crucial to combating this health pandemic, keeping our residents safe and keeping our region open.”