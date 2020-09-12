Vivian Ruth Baity

Vivian Ruth (Stephens) Baity, age 88 years, a resident of Paducah, Kentucky and a former resident of Goreville and Grantsburg in Johnson County Illinois, passed away Friday morning, September 11, 2020, at 2:36 AM at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center at Mercy Health in Paducah, Kentucky.

Vivian was born August 29, 1932 in Sharon, Tennessee. She was the daughter of Herman S. and Lila M. (Cletcher) Stephens.

On September 11, 1949, Vivian was united in marriage to Elmer Franklin Baity in Grantsburg, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 15, 1999.

Vivian is survived by: her children – Milinda (Doug) Harnice of Paducah, Kentucky and Larry (Charlene) Baity of Metropolis; a grandson – Nick (Ayesha) Harnice of St. Charles, Missouri; a great grandson – Zachary Eli Harnice; a brother – Harold (Jane) Stephens of Byron Center, Michigan; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Vivian was preceded in death by: a grandson – Scott Baity; a sister – Tommie Lou Watts; and 2 brothers – James and Hubert Stephens.

Vivian was a 1949 graduate of Vienna High School. She was employed as a sales associate at the J.C. Penney Department Store in Paducah for a number of years. Additionally, Vivian was an Avon sales representative.

Vivian was a member of the Anna V.F.W. ladies auxiliary. She was also a member of the Goreville United Methodist Church. Vivian enjoyed raising flowers, crafting, crochet, and working jigsaw puzzles. She and Elmer loved ballroom dancing and were members of a ballroom dance group for many years.

A graveside service was conducted Sunday afternoon, September 13, 2020, at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Pastor Tommy Tucker officiated.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 805 West DeYoung Street, Suite B, Marion, Illinois 62959; the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia 22202; or to the Arthritis Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street NE, Suite 300, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.