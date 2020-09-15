Opal Ida Marie Lingle

Opal Ida Marie (Skelton) Lingle, age 95 years, a resident of Metropolis, Illinois and a former resident of the West Vienna community, passed away Sunday morning, September 13, 2020, at 9:10 AM at Southgate Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Metropolis.

Opal was born January 22, 1925 in Johnson County Illinois. She was the daughter of Charles L. and Gladys (Mitchell) Skelton.

On April 18, 1939, Opal was united in marriage to William “Carl” Lingle in Benton, Missouri. He preceded her in death on June 8, 2010.

Opal is survived by: her sons – Dennis C. (Juanita) Lingle of Metropolis and Allen L. (Karen) Lingle of Conway, Arkansas; 5 grandchildren – Diane (Terry) Waid, Jeffery Lingle, Rhonda Lingle-Bengtson, Corey (Tabetha) Lingle, and Amber (Dathan) Goff; 12 great grand children and 12 great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Opal was preceded in death by: an infant daughter – Janice Lingle; a daughter – Linda Lingle Choate, a grandson – Michael Lingle, an infant brother – Edgar Skelton, a brother – Melvin Skelton, and a granddaughter-in-law – Melissa Lingle.

Opal was a homemaker. She was employed for 8 years as a cook at the Vienna Grade School.

Opal was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church in Vienna. During her residency in Massac County, Opal attended the Lighthouse Assembly of God Church in Metropolis.

Opal enjoyed making handcrafted items, sewing, camping and traveling.

Burial was in the Bridges Cemetery, southwest of Vienna.

In lieu of floral remembrances, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905.