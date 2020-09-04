Melvina June Harris, age 99 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Saturday evening, September 5, 2020, at 11 PM at the Metropolis Rehabilitation and Care Center.

June, as she was affectionately known to family and friends, was born June 23, 1921 in Johnson County Illinois. She was the daughter of Melvin Harris and Mattie (Carlton) Harris.

June was formerly united in marriage to Lee Vineyard. To this union, 4 children were born: Melvin, Gilbert, Nancy, and Ricky.

June is survived by: her youngest son – Ricky Vineyard of Anna; 2 grandchildren – Miranda Vineyard and Logan McMahon; 3 great grandchildren – a daughter-in-law – MaryAnna Vineyard of Gaithersburg, Maryland; a special cousin – Norma Turok of Vienna; as well as a host of other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents and former husband, June was preceded in death by: her daughter – Nancy Sue Vineyard-McMahon; 2 sons – Gilbert Vineyard and Melvin Vineyard (Melvin is interred in the National Cemetery in Crownsville, Maryland); a son-in-law – Steven McMahon; a brother – Nolan Harris who was killed in action in Germany in February 1945 in the closing weeks of World War II.

June had received nurse’s training and was employed as a registered nurse at the Marion V.A. Hospital.

She was of the Christian faith and was an avid reader.

A graveside service honoring the life of Melvina June Harris was conducted Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Contributions in memory of June and in honor of her sons, Melvin and Gilbert and her brother, Nolan, who all proudly served in the U.S. military, may be made to the Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.), P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301. Additionally, memorials are suggested to the American Heart Association, 2141 West White Oaks Drive, Suite A, Springfield, Illinois 62704.