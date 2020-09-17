Max R. Casey, age 70 years, a resident of rural Buncombe, Illinois, passed away Wednesday afternoon, September 16, 2020, at 2:04 PM at his home. At the time of his passing, Max was surrounded by members of his loving family.

Max was born December 13, 1949 in Union County Illinois. He was the son of Edwin and Bonita (Watkins) Casey.

On March 20, 1970, Max was united in marriage to Betty L. Miller at the Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. She survives.

Other survivors include: their children – Terry Sue (Troy) Norris and Shane (Kristy) Casey all of Buncombe, and Brook (Adam) Harrawood of Harrisburg; grandchildren – Lake Norris of Buncombe, Dawson (Morgan) Norris of Vienna, Casey Norris, Brandon Casey, Justin Casey, McKenna Casey, & Ryan Casey all of Buncombe, Autumn Rain Harrawood and Doc Harrawood of Harrisburg; his sister – LaRaye (Jay) Franklin of Goreville; as well as a host of brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to his parents, Max was preceded in death by: a brother – Terry Casey.

Max was a 1968 graduate of Vienna High School. He was employed by the Carbondale office of the Illinois Department of Transportation for 11 years. Max was a lifelong farmer.

Max was a devoted Christian and faithful member of Victory Baptist Church in Carterville. Max enjoyed spending time with his family and attending their sports events. He was also an avid reader and particularly enjoyed studying about the U.S. Civil War and Southern Illinois history. Max particularly enjoyed visiting Civil War battlefields and cemeteries.

A service honoring the life of Max R. Casey will be conducted Sunday afternoon, September 20, 2020, at 2 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Glen Aulgur, Pastor Jay Franklin, and Pastor Lake Norris, Max’s grandson, will officiate.

Burial will be in the Pleasant Grove Cemetery near Buncombe.

Visitation will be conducted Saturday evening, September 19, 2020, from 5 PM – 8 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Those attending the visitation and funeral service are reminded to conform to customarily accepted social distancing guidelines. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly recommended.

Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, Illinois 62959; the Heather Harper Treat Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 98, Vienna, Illinois 62995, the Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund, c/o Terry Norris, 300 May Avenue, Buncombe, Illinois 62912; or to the Victory Baptist Church, P.O. Box 202, Carterville, Illinois 62918.