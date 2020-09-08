Ginny Holshouser

Virginia Eileen “Ginny” Dakin Holshouser, age 72 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Monday morning, September 7, 2020, at 11 AM at the Metropolis Rehabilitation and Health Care Center.

Ginny was born September 19, 1947 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Cairo, Illinois. She was the youngest of ten children born to William L. and Lillian Edith (Berry) Dakin.

Ginny is survived by: a sister – Vivian R. Sheible of Mounds, Illinois; 2 brothers – Joseph M. (Ani) Dakin, Sr. of Tamms, Illinois and Roy E. Dakin of Mounds, Illinois; a sister-in-law – Emma Dakin of Mounds, Illinois, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Ginny was preceded in death by: 4 sisters – Irene Godar, Dorothy Bernier, Edith Guild and Pearl Poole; and 2 brothers – William A. Dakin and Russell Dakin.

Ginny was a 1965 graduate of Egyptian High School. She also was a graduate of Shawnee Community College.

During her residency in Alabama, Ginny was employed in an accountant’s office in Selma. She also delivered meals to senior citizens. Later, after her return to Southern Illinois, Ginny was employed as a security officer by Harrah’s Casino in Metropolis.

Ginny was of the Christian faith. She had formerly taught in a Sunday school department. Ginny enjoyed sewing. She also cared for and cherished her cats, many of which she took in as strays.

A service honoring the life of Ginny Dakin Holshouser will be conducted Saturday morning, September 12, 2020, at 10 AM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Pastor Dean Hamilton will officiate. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery at Thebes, Illinois.

Visitation will be conducted Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 8:30 AM until the service time at 10 AM at Bailey Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Rose Hill Cemetery, c/o The Village of Thebes, P.O. Box 159, Thebes, Illinois 62990. Please make checks payable to the Village of Thebes and reference “cemetery fund/Holshouser memorial” on the memo line. Additionally, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105-1905.