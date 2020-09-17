Erma Lee Story, age 88 years, a resident of Puxico, Missouri and a former resident of Metropolis, Illinois and Johnson County, passed away Monday morning, September 14, 2020, at 5:00 AM, at the Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center.

Erma was born February 3, 1932 in Karnak, Illinois. She was the daughter of Marion E. and Cora Ann (Dunn) Stevens.

On July 10, 1948, Erma was united in marriage to Wayne Edward Greer. He preceded her in death on November 9, 1960. She was later united in marriage to Charles B. Story and he preceded her in death on February 6, 1990.

Erma is survived by: her children – Barbara Ann (Rev. Everett) Owens of Puxico, Missouri, Rose Mary (Allan) Anderson of Gulf Shores, Alabama, Edward Lee (Shari) Greer of Metropolis, Kathy M. (Wayne) Jennings of Metropolis, and Jackie Ray (Michelle) Greer of Dongola; step children – Charles Story of Joppa and Sue (Ronnie) Bradley of the Hillerman community; grandchildren – Charles Wayne Owens, Marla Hanlon, Schree Gunnels, Katina White, Kristina Ramey, Helen Hessling, Angela Carter, Amy Cohoon, Buffy Wright, Travis Greer, Kelly Allan, Matthew Greer, Michelle Cummings, Lee Jennings, Sara Calkins, Benjiman Greer, and Zackary Greer; 12 step grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; 5 great-great grandchildren; her siblings – Barbara Foster of Goreville, Alberta Stevens of Chicago, Patricia Warner of Sherwood, Arkansas and Marion Louis Stevens of Olive Branch; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends.

In addition to her parents and husbands, Erma was preceded in death by: a son – Bobby Gene Greer; step sons – Jimmy Story and Danny Story; grandsons – Wayne Edward Greer, Robert Gene Greer, & Kevin Whitaker; great granddaughter – Kaitlyn Rose McGregor; and siblings – Minnie Smith, Mary Williams, Linda Price, Aaron Stevens, Velma Dickerson, Wesley Rhymer, Kenny Stevens, Billy Stevens, as well as 5 infant sisters.

Erma was a homemaker. She had also worked as a restaurant cook. Erma had owned and operated a ceramic shop in Cypress for many years and taught Shawnee Community College ceramic crafting classes in her shop.

Erma was of the Pentecostal faith. She was a gifted and talented artisan. In addition to her ceramic making skills, Erma enjoyed quilt and leather purse making. Erma cherished her family and enjoyed spending time with them.

A Celebration of the Life of Erma Lee Story will be conducted Friday morning, September 18, 2020, at 11 AM at the Belknap Masonic Cemetery. Rev. Everett Owens, Erma’s son-in-law, will officiate.

Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 10:45 AM Friday.

Casual and comfortable attire is suggested. Additionally, those attending are invited to bring a lawn chair. Adherence to social distancing guidelines is recommended and the wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged.

Memorials may be made to the Heather Harper Treat Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 98, Vienna, IL 62995.