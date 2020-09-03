Donna Jo Willeford, age 64 years, a resident of Vienna, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday afternoon, September 2, 2020, at 12:21 PM at her home.

Donna was born February 1, 1956 in Idaho. She was the daughter of Robert Joe and Ruby Maxine (Earnhart) Williams.

She was formerly united in marriage to Larry E. Willeford.

Donna is survived by: her children – Wendy S. Williams of Pocahontas, Illinois, John E. (Robin) Willeford of Mt. Olive; and Larry E. “Eddie” (Christina) Willeford of Sorento; 6 grandchildren – Molly (Lane) Kious of Pocahontas, Gracie Gentry of Pocahontas, Dayan Willeford of Mt. Olive, Nathan Willeford of Mt. Olive, Chase Willeford of Sorento and Cody Willeford of Sorento; a great grandchild – Aisley Durbin of Pocahontas; 4 brothers – Jerry (Glenda) Williams of Carterville, Gary (Ellen) Williams of Vienna, David (Christine) Williams of Marion, and Keith Williams of Stonefort; 2 sisters – Deborah Kohlbacher of Orlando, Florida and Karen (Tony) Elder of San Antonio, Texas; a sister-in-law – Glenda Williams of Hillsboro, Tennessee; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and former husband, Donna was preceded in death by: a sister – Sherry Bagby and a brother – Kevin Williams.

Donna had worked as a C.N.A. (Certified Nurse’s Aide) in nursing homes.

She enjoyed making many types of handcrafts, including knitting, cross-stitch, and crochet. She was also an avid reader of mystery and suspense novels.

Donations in Donna’s memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.