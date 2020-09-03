Donna Jo Willeford

She was formerly united in marriage to Larry E. Willeford.
Donna is survived by: her children – Wendy S. Williams of Pocahontas, Illinois, John E. (Robin) Willeford of Mt. Olive; and Larry E. “Eddie” (Christina) Willeford of Sorento; 6 grandchildren – Molly (Lane) Kious of Pocahontas, Gracie Gentry of Pocahontas, Dayan Willeford of Mt. Olive, Nathan Willeford of Mt. Olive, Chase Willeford of Sorento and Cody Willeford of Sorento; a great grandchild – Aisley Durbin of Pocahontas; 4 brothers – Jerry (Glenda) Williams of Carterville, Gary (Ellen) Williams of Vienna, David (Christine) Williams of Marion, and Keith Williams of Stonefort; 2 sisters – Deborah Kohlbacher of Orlando, Florida and Karen (Tony) Elder of San Antonio, Texas; a sister-in-law – Glenda Williams of Hillsboro, Tennessee; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
In addition to her parents and former husband, Donna was preceded in death by: a sister – Sherry Bagby and a brother – Kevin Williams.
Donna had worked as a C.N.A. (Certified Nurse’s Aide) in nursing homes.
She enjoyed making many types of handcrafts, including knitting, cross-stitch, and crochet. She was also an avid reader of mystery and suspense novels.
Donations in Donna’s memory may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.