COVID-19 cases rise, tied locally to corrections facilities

Confirmed Coronavirus cases have continued to rise in Johnson County and the surrounding region in the last two weeks. Many of the Johnson County cases are tied to outbreaks at a local correctional facility. In county, Shawnee Correctional Center had 50 confirmed active cases among incarcerated individuals and five staff members who were actively being managed, accounting for much of the last week’s increase.

Vienna Correctional Center has no active cases listed on the Illinois Department of Corrections Database. Nearby, Dixon Springs Impact Incarceration Program had one active staff case and four cases among incarcerated individuals. Marion Federal Penitentiary currently has eight active staff cases and two active inmate cases.

