William J. “Bill” Worrell, age 92 years, a resident of Vienna, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020, at 6:33 PM at his residence.

A graveside service for family and friends honoring the life of William J. Worrell will be conducted Sunday afternoon, August 30, 2020, at 2 PM at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Military graveside honors will be accorded by the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post # 5222 and the Illinois National Guard Burial Honors Detail. Additionally, masonic rites will be accorded by Vienna Masonic Lodge # 150 A.F. & A.M.

Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 1:45 PM Sunday.

All those attending the service are asked to observe customarily accepted social distancing guidelines. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged and a supply will be available for those not bringing one with them.

Additional obituary information will be shared.