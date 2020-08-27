Thursday, August 27, 2020

William J. “Bill” Worrell

August 27, 2020 Obituaries Leave a comment

William J. “Bill” Worrell, age 92 years, a resident of Vienna, Illinois, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday evening, August 26, 2020, at 6:33 PM at his residence.
A graveside service for family and friends honoring the life of William J. Worrell will be conducted Sunday afternoon, August 30, 2020, at 2 PM at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.
Military graveside honors will be accorded by the Beggs-Gurley VFW Post # 5222 and the Illinois National Guard Burial Honors Detail. Additionally, masonic rites will be accorded by Vienna Masonic Lodge # 150 A.F. & A.M.
Those attending the service are invited to gather at the cemetery at 1:45 PM Sunday.
All those attending the service are asked to observe customarily accepted social distancing guidelines. The wearing of a face mask or covering is strongly encouraged and a supply will be available for those not bringing one with them.
Additional obituary information will be shared.

Check Also

Timothy Andrew Kerley

Timothy Andrew Kerley, age 56, of Metropolis, IL died at his home on August 15, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Copyright © 2020 The Vienna Times & Goreville Gazette, H&R Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.