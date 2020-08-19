Wednesday, August 19, 2020

VGS Classroom quarantined as Teacher Tests Positive for COVID-19

August 19, 2020 News Leave a comment

A fourth grade classroom at Vienna Grade School was closed on Wednesday after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

“All students who have been deemed a close contact received communication from Southern Seven Health Department today,” said Adam Hanks, VGS Principal in a letter sent home to all parents on August 19, “…in an abundance of caution, and in accordance with our Return to Learning Plan, we will close the impacted class effective immediately for a 14-day quarantine window.”

The class, which had it’s first full day of regular dismissal just two days before, will participate in a remote learning model during the quarantine period.

“We continue to encourage all parents to temperature scan and monitor students closely for any sign of potential illness. Students should remain at home if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, new or persistent cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue and/or stomach issues,” said Principal Hanks.

The class is scheduled to return to in-person learning on Monday, August 31. Those with questions are encouraged to contact Vienna Grade School at 618-658-8286, or Principal Hanks or Superintendent Frehner directly at ahanks@viennagradeschool.com or gfrehner@viennagradeschool.com.

Check Also

Frequently-asked questions regarding vote by mail

The Vienna Times consulted the Johnson County Clerk and Election Authority, as well as guidance …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Copyright © 2020 The Vienna Times & Goreville Gazette, H&R Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.