VGS Classroom quarantined as Teacher Tests Positive for COVID-19

A fourth grade classroom at Vienna Grade School was closed on Wednesday after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

“All students who have been deemed a close contact received communication from Southern Seven Health Department today,” said Adam Hanks, VGS Principal in a letter sent home to all parents on August 19, “…in an abundance of caution, and in accordance with our Return to Learning Plan, we will close the impacted class effective immediately for a 14-day quarantine window.”

The class, which had it’s first full day of regular dismissal just two days before, will participate in a remote learning model during the quarantine period.

“We continue to encourage all parents to temperature scan and monitor students closely for any sign of potential illness. Students should remain at home if they are exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, new or persistent cough, headache, loss of taste or smell, fatigue and/or stomach issues,” said Principal Hanks.

The class is scheduled to return to in-person learning on Monday, August 31. Those with questions are encouraged to contact Vienna Grade School at 618-658-8286, or Principal Hanks or Superintendent Frehner directly at ahanks@viennagradeschool.com or gfrehner@viennagradeschool.com.