Timothy Andrew Kerley, age 56 years, a resident of Metropolis, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, August 15, 2020, at his home.

A graveside service will be conducted Friday morning, August 21, 2020, at 11 AM at Rock Springs Cemetery, 1700 Rock Springs Road, Simpson, Illinois. Pastor David Wright and Pastor Craig Bradley will officiate.

Those attending the service are asked to gather at the cemetery at 10:45 AM Friday. There will be no public visitation. Additionally, customarily accepted social distancing regulations, including the use of a face mask or covering, is required.

Memorials may be made to Project Hope Humane Society, P.O. Box 125, Metropolis, IL 62960.