Shirley Ann (Mathis) Travis, age 87, a lifelong resident of the Crossroads community in southern Johnson County, passed away Tuesday evening, August 25, 2020, at 8:27 PM at the Metropolis Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Shirley was born January 27, 1933 in the Samoth Community in Massac County Illinois. She was the daughter of Everett E. and Lillie (Nelson) Mathis.

On July 3, 1951, Shirley was united in marriage to William “Bill” L. Oliver at the Vienna First Christian Church. To this union, two sons were born. William and Shirley were divorced in 1972. On August 15, 1974, Shirley was united in marriage to Robert “Bob” Travis at the Benton Community Church. Together, they have shared over 46 years of marriage.

In addition to her husband, Shirley is survived by: her sons – David (Beverly) Oliver of Grantsburg and Tim (Laura) Oliver of Vienna; seven step-children – Bobbie (Debra) Travis of Belknap, David (Marcy) Travis of Belknap, Patty (Alan) Reeves of DuQuoin, Richard (Brenda) Travis of Austin, Texas, Perry (Carole) Travis of Metropolis, Jim (Jimmilynn) Travis of Metropolis, John (Kandy) Travis of Belknap; 5 grandchildren – Selina (Chris) Brownfield of Puyallup, Washington, Sarah (Chad) Morris of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Melanie (Dillon Peebles) Oliver of Marion, Joey (Jennifer) Parenti of Marion, and Amy Ballard of Vienna; 4 great grandchildren – Tyler Brownfield of San Clemente, California, Lillie Duffy of Simpsonville, South Carolina, Lauren Duffy of Simpsonville, South Carolina, and Owen Peebles of Marion; fourteen step-grandchildren; 15 step-great-grandchildren; and a special Saturday morning yard sale partner, Barb Konemann.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, a brother – John Mathis, and a nephew – Gary Mathis.

Shirley was employed by the Illinois Department of Corrections at the Vienna Correctional Center for over 25 years prior to her retirement in 1992. She held the position of Parole Field Office Director. Additionally, Shirley was a member of the V.C.C. Retirees Association.

Shirley enjoyed a lifelong hobby of collecting hundreds of banks and over one thousand thimbles. Shirley had also been a blood donor for many years and had achieved her 20 gallon pin.

A graveside service honoring the life of Shirley Mathis Travis will be conducted Saturday afternoon, August 29, 2020, at 2 PM at the New Hope Cemetery, 6804 New Columbia Road, Belknap, Illinois. Pastor Frank Forthman will officiate.

There will be no public visitation. Those attending the service are asked to gather at the cemetery at 1:45 PM Saturday.

It is requested that those attending the service observe customarily accepted social distancing practices. The wearing of a face mask or covering is recommended. A supply of face masks will be available for those not bringing one with them.

Donations in memory of Shirley are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, 805 West DeYoung Street, Suite B, Marion, Illinois 62959. Memorial envelopes will be available at the cemetery.

To share a memory of Shirley or to leave an online message of condolence for her family, please visit www.baileyfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.