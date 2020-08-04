Wednesday, August 5, 2020

SCC teams up with The Vienna Times for free subscription drawing

August 4, 2020 News

Shawnee Community College partnered with the Vienna Times to offer three print subscriptions for one year to the winners of a drawing. Joe Emery of Vienna, Brook Shoemaker of Vienna and William David Oliver of Grantsburg were the lucky winners.

Submissions were accepted via a form in each issue of The Vienna Times throughout July, with the drawing held at the end of the month.

Publisher of The Vienna Times, Lonnie Hinton, would like to thank Shawnee College for their partnership in keeping our local community informed.

