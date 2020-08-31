Robby (Evers) Van Hook, age 68 years, a resident of Johnson County Illinois and Inverness, Florida passed away Friday evening, August 28, 2020, at 10:20 PM at her home.

A service honoring the life of Robby Evers Van Hook will be conducted Wednesday afternoon, September 2, 2020, at 1 PM at the New Hope Baptist Church Family Life Center, 6804 New Columbia Road, Belknap, Illinois. Pastor Frank Forthman and Pastor Pete Vinson will officiate. Burial will be in the Cypress Cemetery.

Visitation will be conducted Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 11 AM until 1 PM at the New Hope Church Family Life Center.

Memorials may be made to the Cypress Cemetery, P.O. Box 140, Cypress, Illinois 62923, The Heather Harper Treat Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 98, Vienna, Illinois 62995 or to Mercy Health – Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, Kentucky 42001.