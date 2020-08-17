Matthew Allen Hogan, age 29 years, a resident of Karnak, Illinois and a former resident of rural Tunnel Hill, Illinois, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Paducah, Kentucky.

Matt was born December 29, 1990 at Carbondale Memorial Hospital. He was the son of John A. and Kim L. (Chance) Hogan of Tunnel Hill.

On October 8, 2016, Matt was united in marriage to Augusta K. Sandoval in Galesburg, Illinois.

In addition to his parents and wife, Matt is survived by: 2 brothers – Lucas W. Hogan and Reed E. Hogan both of Tunnel Hill; his maternal grandparents – Herb and Patsy Chance of Ozark; his paternal grandparents – Dennis and Charlotte Osborne of Alma; his father-in-law and mother-in-law – Jose and Susan Sandoval of Knoxville; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and many dear friends.

Matt was a 2009 graduate of Vienna High School. He is remembered as a “jack of all trades” and possessed the ability to do anything that he set his mind to do. During his working career, Matt has worked for his family’s pest control business, as well as in coal mining, pipe line installation, carpentry, and custodial and maintenance. Matt was also proud of his reptile business.

Matt was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed many types of sports and activities, including fishing, kayaking, and was an avid bicyclist. Recently, Matt had taken a great interest in mountain biking. He will always be remembered for his amazing personality and beautiful eyes.

A memorial service honoring the life of Matthew Allen Hogan will be conducted Thursday evening, August 20, 2020, at 7 PM at Overlook Bluff, 3755 State Route 37 North, Buncombe, Illinois. Brother Ken Hall will officiate.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5 PM – 7 PM Thursday at Overlook Bluff. Those attending the gathering and service are asked to dress casually and comfortably and bring a lawn chair.

Memorials may be made to the family and left in the care Bailey Funeral Home, P.O. Box 695, Vienna, IL 62995.