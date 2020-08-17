Larry W. Swinson, age 66, of Dongola, Illinois passed away at 7:00 a.m. Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at his home.

Larry was born February 7, 1954 in New Lenox, Illinois. He attended Bremen High School in Midlothin, Illinois. Larry had recently retired as a maintenance employee for Walmart. He enjoyed reading and was a true family man.

He is survived by one daughter, Amy Lou Kariolic of Dongola; two sons, Kyle and Brian Swinson of Red Lake, Minnesota; three brothers, Mike, Carl and Rodney Swinson; sister, Kathy Olmsted and a host of nieces and nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Grace Richardson Swinson; one sister, Brenda Swinson.

Per the families request, cremation was accorded. There will be no services.

To leave an online message for the family, you can also visit our website at www.wilsonfuneralhome1928.com

Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak has been entrusted with arrangements.