Johnson County Schools Resume Classes

Johnson County schools are set to resume classes this week after months of planning on how best to safely reopen. Governor Pritzker ordered all Illinois Public schools to close for the remainder of the academic year on April 17, cutting the Spring semester short as many districts scrambled to adjust to remote learning.

Goreville schools released a reopening plan earlier this month detailing social distancing guidelines and sanitation practices that would keep students safe this fall. The remainder of schools in the county partnered together on their own plan laying out similar measures. Both plans offer an option for remote learning for students and acknowledge that a pivot to remote learning for all students may be necessary at a later date.

All Johnson County schools are currently scheduled to begin in-person classes on August 13.

Vienna High School will resume classes on Thursday, August 13 with an 11:30 a.m. dismissal. Friday, August 14 will see a 2 p.m. dismissal, before the regular 2:45 p.m. dismissal begins on Monday.

Vienna Grade School will begin classes on August 13, with an 11:30 a.m. dismissal. Classes will end at 2:00 p.m. on Friday before resuming regular dismissal on Monday.

New Simpson Hill students will begin school on August 13 with an 11:45 a.m. dismissal time. School will be dismissed daily at 2:45 p.m. every school day August 14-21 before resuming regular 3 p.m. dismissal on August 24.

Buncombe Grade School students will begin school with an 11:30 a.m. dismissal on August 13. Friday, August 14, school will be dismissed at 2:00 p.m. and regular dismissal will begin on Monday.

Goreville Schools will begin on August 13 with an 11:30 a.m. dismissal before resuming regular dismissal time on August 14.

Cypress Elementary School will begin classes on August 13 with an 11:45 a.m. dismissal. Classes will continue to be dismissed at 2 p.m. through August 24. Regular dismissal resumes on the 24.

Drivers are cautioned to take care when students return to school. Yield to any children or adults crossing in crosswalk areas or otherwise accompanied by marked officials. Stop and wait, from either direction, for a stopped school bus that is loading or unloading.

School zone speed limits are 20 mph on days when children are present. Remember, speeding in a school zone carries increased penalties under law.