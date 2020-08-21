Helen Dunn, age 93 years, a resident of rural Vienna, passed away Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020, at 12:25 AM at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.

Helen was born November 5, 1926 in Jonesboro, Illinois. She was the eldest of three daughters born to William and Retha (Barred) Bess.

On January 1, 1952, Helen was united in marriage to Hiram Wesley Dunn at the Jonesboro Baptist Church by Preacher Dunn. Hiram preceded her in death on September 27, 2013.

Helen is survived by: 2 daughters – Teri Dunn Farrow and her husband John of Cobourg Ontario Canada and Maria Dunn Vaughn and her husband Ivan of Vienna. She is also survived by her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by her two sisters – Shirley Smith and Druzella Traxler.

Helen attended beauty school in Cape Girardeau, Missouri. At the age of 16, Helen began operating a beauty shop in Jonesboro. She and Hiram lived for many years in Canada where they owned and operated several beauty salons.

Helen was of the Pentecostal faith. She enjoyed traveling and vacationing with her family.

There will be no public visitation or funeral service. Inurnment will be at a later date in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.