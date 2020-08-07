Frances Jeraldine Bunker, 90, of Karnak, Illinois, the Hillerman Community in Massac County, passed away at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Care Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

Frances was born February 4, 1930 in Cairo. She was a graduate of Joppa High School. Frances had worked at Main Brothers Box and Lumber in Karnak, Cummins Chevrolet in Karnak and had retired from Allied Signal in Metropolis. Frances and Bill Bunker were united in marriage on May 16, 1948. They enjoyed camping and spending time at their camp site at Bay Creek. Frances attended the Hillerman Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family, gardening and raising her beautiful flowers.

Frances is survived by her daughter, Cheryl and Lyndal Qualls of Karnak; grandson, Eric and Shantal Qualls of Metropolis; brother-in-law, Johnny and Jackie Bunker; sister-in-law, Shirley West, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Bunker (2006); parents, Dwight and Elsie Gray Barnett; three sisters, Lana Anderson, Doris Weaver and Marie Barnett.

Funeral services honoring the life of Mrs. Frances Jeraldine Bunker will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak. Pastor Ben Hottel will be officiating and Eric Qualls will be speaking. Interment will follow at the Anderson Cemetery in Boaz. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1pm until the funeral hour.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Envelopes will be provided at the funeral home.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, social distancing recommendations are encouraged.

