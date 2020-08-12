Elizabeth A. Zaranti, 64. of New Burnside, IL died Friday August 7, 2020 at 11:22 am at Harrisburg Medical Center in Harrisburg, IL.

Per the families request she will be cremated. No services have been made at this time. Felty Funeral Home in Carrier Mills, IL is assisting the family with the details.

She was born on July 19, 1956 in Eldorado, IL to the late Ira and Vila (Fortune) Kendall.

She married Anthony “Butch” Zaranti on July 31, 1976 and he survives.

She loved to fish, hunt, camp and ride motorcycles with her husband.

She is survived by her Husband: Anthony “Butch” Zaranti of New Burnside, IL; 2 Sons: Mike (Misty) Zaranti of Carmi, IL and Matt (Sandra) Zaranti of Cypress, IL; 4 Grandchildren: Jaedon, Ava, Isabella and Catrina Zaranti; Brother: Leslie Kendall of Union, MO; 3 Sisters: Virginia Downs of Louisville, KY; Cynthia Jann of Eldorado, IL and Linda Butler of Anna, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents and 7 siblings: Baby Ira, Patsy, Richard, Ronnie, Paul, Dorothy and Timothy.