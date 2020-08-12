Coach Ron to hold book signing event in Anna

Darla Hannan (Waters), others to be available for signatures

Coach Ron Fulenwider will have a book signing August 29 at the First Christian Church off Mallard Lane in Anna. The event will be in conjunction with a fund raising event for a church family member in need of assistance, due to a major health issue. The funds raised will help with incidental costs associated with the disease.

The book signing will be from 1 – 4 p.m.

The book is titled “Memory Lane.” All the proceeds from the sale of the book will go to the family mentioned. Coach Ron said, “I have been so blessed in my lifetime by God I just felt this is an opportunity to help a family in need.”

Those that have been invited to sign books are those athletes that have gone on to earn All-State High School, All-South, and All-American, All-Conference, All­ Academic honors at the collegiate level. Others will be featured that have made an impact in society. Their accomplishments will be featured in the book. Here are the individuals:

Chandra Parr, Darla (Hannan) Waters, Hannah McGinnis, Jake Parr, Carl Evans, Cameron Wright, Elle Basler, Zach Parr, Emma(Kelley) Basler.

The book includes humorous statements and sayings are included in book from 1969 to present.

“The book will have numerous athletes, students and others including adults who have been associated with the many events recognized in this book. I hope each of you will enjoy the many memories contained,” Coach Ron said, “The athletes and students listed in this book have either been in my classes while I taught, or have been in the Saturday morning basketball programs, Speed Camps or on my teams that I coached. Many of the memories are still very vivid after 50 years. The students that I have had the privilege of working with are from Lick Creek Elementary, Anna Jr. High, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School, Jonesboro Grade School, Vienna Grade School, New Simpson Hill, Cypress- Buncombe Grade Schools and Goreville Grade School.”

Many students from the Johnson County Youth league and the Lady Hoopster program during the early to middle 2000s are listed in humorous statements made in the Coach Ron, Bob Love, and Willie Smith Speed and Basketball Camps. Many of the campers will remember some of wild answers they put, when they were given a test on Bob Love’s records while playing for the Chicago Bulls. Also, the definition of many sports clichés in general, and on some of Bob’s own clichés are featured.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and support this endeavor.