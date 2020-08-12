Betty Virginia (Jenkins) Hadders, age 87 years, a resident of rural Buncombe, Illinois, passed away Tuesday evening, August 11, 2020, at 7:15 PM at her home.

Betty was born Tuesday, October 11, 1932 in Goreville, Illinois. She was the daughter of Edward and Daisy (Howard) Jenkins.

On March 24, 1954, Betty was united in marriage to William H. Hadders in Bradley, Illinois. He preceded her in death on January 15, 2002.

Betty is survived by: her children – Connie (Bob) Glass of Buncombe; Ginny Mae (Louis) Spenard of Arizona, Betty Ann Hadders of Buncombe, Henry (Geri) Hadders of Bradley, Karen Loyd of Anna, and Monty (Jennifer) Hadders of Buncombe; 15 grandchildren; 34 great grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends. Betty was anticipating the birth of a great-great grandson in September.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty was preceded in death by several brothers and sisters and a son-in-law – Mark Loyd.

Betty was a graduate of Goreville High School. She was a devoted homemaker. Additionally, when the family resided in northern Illinois, Betty worked as an assembler at Bennett Manufacturing in Manteno.

Betty was of the Baptist faith. She loved spending time with and cooking for her family.

A service honoring the life of Betty Virginia Jenkins Hadders will be conducted Friday afternoon, August 14, 2020, at 3 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Burial will be in the Busby Chapel Cemetery, south of Goreville.

Visitation will be conducted Friday, August 14, 2020, from 1 PM – 3 PM at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

Memorials may be made to the Marion VA Hospital, Department of Veterans Affairs, c/o Voluntary Services, 2401 West Main St., Marion, Illinois 62959. Please make checks payable to: Dept. of Veterans Affairs and include Mrs. Hadder’s name on the memo line.

Those attending the visitation and/or funeral service are asked to observe customarily accepted social distancing guidelines. The wearing of a face mask is strongly encouraged and masks will be available at the funeral home for those not bringing one.