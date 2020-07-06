William Robert “Bob” Arington, age 88 years, a resident of Vienna, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 1:25 AM at his home.

Bob, as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was born on June 3, 1932 on Cane Island on the banks of the Mississippi River near Wickliffe, Kentucky. He was the son of Arthur Robert and Hazel Marie (Lyons) Arington.

On August 4, 1972 Bob was united in marriage to Edwina Henson in Harrisburg, Illinois. She survives.

Other survivors include- his four children: Robbie Arington Lewis (John) of Florence, Alabama, Cindy Arington Greer of Tampa, Florida, Julie Arington Foster (Erik) of Steamboat Springs, Colorado and Laura Arington-Newbold (Brent) of Cincinnati, Ohio; 5 grandchildren- Amanda Lewis Beiler (Scott), Rachel Greer May (Sean), Rebekah Greer Jackson (Jared), Peter William Foster and Alden Elias Foster; 3 great-grandchildren- Asher Kaeden May, Emery Kate May and Cole Harrison Jackson; a sister- Oretha Bass of Wickliffe, Kentucky and a nephew- Bruse Bass of Wickliffe, Kentucky.

In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by- a brother-in-law- James Edward Bass and a nephew- Larry Bass.

Bob was honorably discharged from the United States Air Force and had served stationed in Europe during the Korean War.

Bob earned his Bachelor’s degree with a double major in education and physical education, and his Master’s degree in education from Murray State University. Mr. Arington begin his teaching career in Eminence, Kentucky and taught from 1960-1965. He taught in the Cairo High School from 1965-1969. He later went on to teach at Vienna High School from 1969 until his retirement in 1993. Throughout his career, he primarily taught Science and Biology and was a successful football and basketball coach. Mr. Arington also was the chartering teacher for the Vienna High School’s Ecology Club. He and his family took many students on an educational trip to Everglades National Park in Florida during spring break. This had a big impact on many of the students and remains a favorite memory for many.

Bob was a member of the Illinois Education Association, the National Education Association and a member of the Johnson County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Bob was a longtime, faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Vienna. He was instrumental in founding the Food Pantry Program that helped many families in need. He was a longtime volunteer and supporter.

Bob enjoyed reading, fishing, hunting, camping, farming, traveling, bird watching and enjoying the outdoors. He loved eating fried fish and Italian cream cake for his birthdays.

Visitation will be held at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery, Friday, July 10, 2020 from 9AM-10AM. A Graveside service will immediately follow at 10AM at the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Pastor Travis Wilson will officiate. Military honors will be accorded.

Memorials may be made to Vienna First Baptist Church (Food Pantry program), P.O. Box 727, Vienna, Illinois 62995.

To share a memory of Bob or to leave an online message of condolence for his family, please visit www.baileyfh.com.