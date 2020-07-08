Willard (Guy) Rentfro, age 83, of Karnak, passed away at 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah, Kentucky.

Guy was born May 31, 1937 in Karnak. He attended the Karnak Community School System. Guy had retired from the Ferguson Aluminum plant in Olmsted.

He is survived by one son, Donnie Rentfro of Metropolis; daughter in law, Stephanie of Metropolis; daughter, Rose and Jimmy Roper of Grand Chain; grandchildren, Draven, Ricky, Cheyenne, Alyssa, Savanna, Sabrina, Ally, Destiny, Ira, Damian and Jesse; four great-grandchildren.

Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Ethel Dunn Rentfro; two brothers, James Ramage and Ralph Rentfro; sister, Catherine Wilson.

Wilson Funeral Home in Karnak has been entrusted with the arrangements.