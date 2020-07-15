Vienna High School Announces Details on Registration, Scheduling and Orientation

Submitted by VHS Administration

There are many unanswered questions about the upcoming school year. As those answers are established and available we will communicate them. In the meantime, we are moving forward with the normal aspects of returning to school. Our goal is to be fully in-person, but we are preparing for remote learning and/or hybrid options.

While we did not get to a do our traditional Freshman/New Student Orientation in May, we will be hosting a virtual one that will be available on our website on Friday, July 17. We ask all freshmen/new students and parents to watch the orientation video once it is available. Freshmen will also be receiving a mailing by Monday, July 20, that will contain your username, password, and email address and other information.

Many of our instructors already utilize Google Classroom as the central management tool for all instruction. We are working to make this the norm for all instructors and classes in an effort to reduce confusion and establish consistency. We will also be issuing Chromebooks to each student that registers. It has been a part of our long term strategic plan to ensure every student has a device. These devices will be utilized no matter the format of instructional delivery in which we return to school under.

School registration will be held on Wednesday, July 29, from noon to 6:00 p.m. and Thursday, July 30, from 7:00 a.m. to noon. If you cannot attend the main registration days makeup registration days will be held on Thursday, August 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and Friday, August 7, from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the principal’s office. A parent or guardian must accompany students on one of these days to complete the registration process.

All incoming 9th grade students and new students are required to provide two forms of documentation showing a physical address. Copies will be made at registration. Examples of acceptable documents are vehicle registration, driver’s license/state ID, cable bill, signed lease, water/electric/gas bills.

All incoming freshmen are required to have a school physical, including a diabetes screening and a dental exam. Dental Safari will be available again this year for those students who do not already have a family dentist. A certified copy of their birth certificate must also be provided.

All incoming seniors are required to have a meningococcal immunization. One, if given after the age of 16, or two, if the first one is given before age 16.

All new students are required to have a school physical including, a diabetes screening, and also a dental exam. An eye exam is required for all students entering the Illinois public school system for the first time. A certified copy of their birth certificate must also be provided.

Students participating in athletics are required to complete a physical each year.

Student schedules will be available for review online by logging onto Student Management after July 20. Schedule changes will only be made once a student has completed a schedule change request form, which will be available at registration, or can be printed, and then selecting Resources, Student/Parent Resources, Scheduling and Curriculum and selecting Schedule Change Request Form. After July 20, the master schedule can be found at the same location for review. All changes will need to be completed no later than the end of the second week of school. Schedule Change Request Forms must be turned in to the Guidance Office.

Students will be notified of required supplies by their respective teachers once school has started.

Picture Day will be Friday, August 14. Students will be issued student IDs on picture day and required to carry them at all times while at school. If a student loses their ID, a $5.00 replacement fee will be charged. Parents can purchase pictures from LifeTouch Studios. Informational packets will be mailed. Makeup picture day is Monday, September 14.

Fees are outlined below. Fees can be paid during in person registration via cash, check or credit card, or on the website by selecting Resources, Student/Parent Resources, and Student Registration.

Book and locker rental is $25.00 and should be paid for at registration.

P.E. uniforms are $18.00 and should be paid for at registration. If a student wishes to continue using the uniform from the previous year, no fee is required.

Parking stickers are $4.00 for those who drive automobiles on campus. You will need to provide information on the make, model, color, and license number of the vehicle you are registering.

Driver’s education is $85.00 for the class fee for all eligible students due at registration. At a later date, a $20.00 fee payable to the Secretary of State will be required to take the Learner’s Permit test. State law requires students to maintain a minimum grade point average to be eligible for a Learner’s Permit.

Students who have outstanding fees from previous years will find billing statements included in the mailing home and will also have billing statements at registration.

We hope that you are having a great summer and look forward to the start of school on Thursday, August 13, with an 11:30 a.m. dismissal. On Friday, August 14, we will have a 2:00 p.m. dismissal and then will return to the regular 2:45 p.m. dismissal schedule on Monday, August 17.