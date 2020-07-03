SUV overturned in two-vehicle crash in Vienna

Taryn Bailey, 18, of Vienna was cited for Failure to Yield at a Stop Intersection on Thursday in an incident that led to a vehicle rollover and minor injuries.

According to the Illinois State Police, the incident occurred at 11:05 a.m. Bailey, driving a 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer, was northbound on Old Metropolis Road near McDonalds in Vienna when she stopped at a stop sign at IL 146. Hannah Travis, a 23-year old from Kentucky, was traveling west on IL 146 in a Chevrolet Cruz. Bailey failed to yield and pulled straight across IL 146 and directly in front of Travis. Travis struck Bailey in the passenger side, causing Bailey’s vehicle to roll over onto its top. Bailey and a 13 year old male passenger were transported by ambulance to an area hospital with minor injuries. A 10 year old female passenger was uninjured. Travis was also uninjured.

Vienna Fire Department responded to the call shortly after 11 a.m. Upon arrival, two individuals were removed from the Trailblazer that was overturned. Patients were transported by Johnson County Ambulance and Lake of Egypt Ambulance. The roadway was closed for approximately one hour during the crash investigation.