Shelton files for Johnson County State’s Attorney race

July 13, 2020 News Leave a comment

The Johnson County Election Authority confirmed that it had accepted the application of Tricia Turner Shelton to enter the race for State’s Attorney this week. Shelton served as Johnson County State’s Attorney from 2004 through 2012. Shelton collected the required number of signatures to be placed on the ballot as an independent candidate after announcing her candidacy in April.

Shelton will be against incumbent Tambra K. Cain, who has served as State’s Attorney since Shelton left office in 2012. Cain is running as a Republican.

