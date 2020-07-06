Shawnee MTD receives $1.4 in federal CARES Act funding

Shawnee Mass Transit District has been awarded a $1.4 million federal grant as a part of the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES, Act. The funding will be used to offset the lost revenue from the changes in ridership patterns during the pandemic, as well to help with costs the non-profit has endured as a result of COVID-19.

At the start of the COVID-19 crisis, Shawnee MTD issued a statement on their website reassuring potential riders that they could look forward to safe and sanitary service, “Rest assured, not only are we still following our cleaning and disinfection procedures, we have implemented a stringent schedule following the CDC guidelines to sanitize the transportation vehicles, depots and offices keeping our vehicles and surroundings safe and sanitized under the circumstances.”

Some of the funds have already been allocated at the company, including additional funding for masks and cleaning supplies as well as upgrades to airflow and air quality upgrades at various Shawnee MTD facilities. Funding will also be used directly to offset some of the loss in fares due to some route closings and free rides that have taken place during the pandemic.

The Shawnee Mass Transit District is a state and federally funded public transportation provider serving the five southernmost counties in Illinois. Shawnee MTD’s mission is to provide safe, affordable and effective transportation to all the citizens of our five-county district, with emphasis on service to seniors, the disabled and the economically disadvantaged. To schedule a ride with Shawnee Mass Transit, call 866-577-6278 or Dial 711 if you are hearing impaired. Requests for transportation should be made 24-48 hours in advance, if possible.