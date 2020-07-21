Sandra Pippins, nee Trovillion, 78, of Vienna passed away at 1:17 am on Monday, July 20, 2020 at her home.

She was born September 4, 1941 in Grantsburg, to Ferris and Lillie Mae (Evans) Trovillion. She married Robert Pippins on August 29, 1970.

Sandra graduated from Vienna High School in 1960. Her greatest joy in life was her family and she had a love for hummingbirds.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Pippins of Vienna; daughters, Penny George (David Gibson) of Vienna, Gerri (Jamie) Stevens of Paducah, KY, Bobbi (Chris) Kuhn of Buncombe; 7 grandchildren, Lindsay (Brandon) Wietting, Jessica (Chad) Lenon, Chelsea (Chris) Duty, Dylan Pippins (Taylor Chance), Gavin Pippins, Kayli Stevens, Conner Stevens, Aidan Kuhn; sisters, Myrla (Doug) Miller and Carol (Tommy) Cheek both of Vienna; brother, Lowell (Patti) Trovillion of Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Kitty Deaton and brother, Bennie Evans.

Graveside inurnment will take place at 2:00 pm on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Vienna Fraternal Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Shriner’s.

Crain Funeral Home in Anna-Jonesboro is in charge of arrangements.

