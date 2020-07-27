Robert Lee Street, age 64 years, a resident of Eldorado and a native of the Simpson community in Johnson County Illinois, passed away unexpectedly Thursday afternoon, July 23, 2020, at 4:30 PM at Ferrell Hospital in Eldorado.

Robert was born June 6, 1956 at the Union County Hospital in Anna. He was the son of Clarence and Dorothy J. (Phelps) Street.

Robert was formerly united in marriage to Cathy Redwine-Rice.

Additionally, he is survived by: his children – Elizabeth Street of Shawneetown and Robert Charles Street of Marion; stepchildren – Allen (Catherine) Ford of Marion and Jennifer Ford (Gary) Boston of Eldorado; 14 grandchildren – Markus Ford, Tracelyn Ford, Charles Bruce, Jacob Jennings, Cam Ford, Christopher McCarty, Reagan McCarty, Kevin Wiseman, Mason Boston, Jaylee Boston, Kelly Moles, Zackary Moles, Alex Moles, and Jackson Ford; 2 brothers – Roy Street of Marion and Dean Street of Arizona; a sister – Linda Thompson of Missouri; nieces – Crystal Myers, Faith Elterman, Kara Carden and Tara Ehrhardt; 2 aunts – Rosalee Quertermous and Carmen Wells both of Paducah; along with cousins, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by a granddaughter – Molly Chowing.

Robert was a 1975 graduate of Vienna High School. He also attended Southeastern Illinois College at Harrisburg. Robert was employed as a deck hand by American Commercial Barge Line (ACBL). He had also worked as a laborer at Cross Orchard and was employed in maintenance by the New Burnside Street Department.

Robert was an avid gardener and enjoyed the martial art of karate.

He was of the Christian faith.

A private family gathering honoring the life of Robert Lee Street will be held Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at IOOF (Crossroads) Cemetery near Simpson.

Memorials may be made to The Church of New Beginnings, 918 3rd Street, Eldorado, IL 62930.