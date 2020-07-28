Ozark man found guilty of first degree murder

In the People of the State of Illinois vs. Dennis F. M. Schapmire, the Johnson County jury found the defendant guilty of two counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery with a firearm in the 2015 killing of his father, Nicholas G. Schapmire at their home in Ozark, Illinois.

After two days of jury selection, the trial proper began last Wednesday. Johnson County State’s Attorney, Tambra K. Cain, acted as the prosecution with Alan McIntyre serving as Mr. Schapmire’s public defender. Ed Parkinson also acted as a special assistant for the prosecution.

